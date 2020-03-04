IIFA 2020 press conference Live Updates: Katrina Kaif, Dia Mirza, Kartik Aaryan arrive in Mumbai

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Katrina Kaif, Dia Mirza attend IIFA 2020 press conference in Mumbai, see pictures

The next edition of the prestigious International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards is all set to be held in Madhya Pradesh for the first time. While a pre-event will kick off in Bhopal on March 21, the main three-day event will be staged in Indore on March 27, 28 and 29. Ahead of all the much-awaited awards night, IIFA 2020 press conference was held in Mumbai today which saw the attendance of Bollywood divas Katrina Kaif and Dia Mirza. Earlier, the awards show got a grand kick-off with an event in Bhopal on February 3 featuring Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Chief Minister Kamal Nath.

Katrina Kaif, who will be seen next in Sooryavanshi opposite Akshay Kumar, slayed in a black outfit.

Katrina Kaif at IIFA 2020 press conference

Katrina Kaif

Dia Mirza, on the other hand, made a stunning appearance in pink.

Dia Mirza at IIFA 2020

Dia Mirza

Actor Kartik Aaryan also made an appearance with a broken arm. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor was all smiles as he posed with Katrina Kaif.

Also Read: Indore to host 21st edition of IIFA Awards from March 27-29

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page