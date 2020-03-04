IIFA 2020 press conference Live Updates: Katrina Kaif, Dia Mirza, Kartik Aaryan arrive in Mumbai

The next edition of the prestigious International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards is all set to be held in Madhya Pradesh for the first time. While a pre-event will kick off in Bhopal on March 21, the main three-day event will be staged in Indore on March 27, 28 and 29. Ahead of all the much-awaited awards night, IIFA 2020 press conference was held in Mumbai today which saw the attendance of Bollywood divas Katrina Kaif and Dia Mirza. Earlier, the awards show got a grand kick-off with an event in Bhopal on February 3 featuring Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Chief Minister Kamal Nath.
Katrina Kaif, who will be seen next in Sooryavanshi opposite Akshay Kumar, slayed in a black outfit.
Dia Mirza, on the other hand, made a stunning appearance in pink.
Actor Kartik Aaryan also made an appearance with a broken arm. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor was all smiles as he posed with Katrina Kaif.
Our guests for the evening! 😍😍🤩🤩#IIFA2020 #IIFA #NexaExperience #CreateInspire #KatrinaKaif pic.twitter.com/qMaKF5QlJb— IIFA Awards (@IIFA) March 4, 2020
Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director, Marketing and Sales Maruti Suzuki addresses the crowd! 👍#IIFA #IIFA2020 #NexaExperience #CreateInspire pic.twitter.com/a7rKFbwMkU— IIFA Awards (@IIFA) March 4, 2020
