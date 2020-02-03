Image Source : TWITTER Indore to host 21st edition of IIFA Awards from March 27-29

The 21st Edition of Indian cinema’s biggest celebration - IIFA Weekend and Awards is all set to bring its global brand presence to the culturally rich state of Madhya Pradesh, The Heart of Incredible India. To extend a warm welcome to IIFA and the Indian film industry to Madhya Pradesh, the host destination for IIFA Weekend & Awards 2020, Hon'ble Chief Minister, Shri Kamal Nath was joined by notable dignitaries from the Madhya Pradesh State Government. Also, revealing exciting details about the upcoming awards, movie megastars Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez were joined by Co-Founders and Directors, Wizcraft International Entertainment, Sabbas Joseph, Andre Timmins and Viraf Sarkari along with Shashank Shrivastava, Executive Director, NEXA, the presenting partner of the IIFA AWARDS for the sixth successive year.

Key partners, stakeholders and some of the most prominent members of the business community and media joined the official IIFA Press Conference held at Bhopal’s first international convention center, the magnificent heritage structure, Minto Hall.

Welcoming IIFA Weekend & Awards 2020 at the inaugural conference in Bhopal, Shri Kamal Nath, Hon'ble Chief Minister M.P. said, “It’s a happy moment that following the global journey of IIFA in some of the greatest cities across the world like Toronto, London, New York and Madrid, we in Madhya Pradesh have this opportunity to host the 2020 IIFA Awards in Indore.

Madhya Pradesh is excited at the possibility’s that this unique event presents in meeting our objectives to profile our cities and state in India and internationally, increase tourism, bring more film productions, create jobs, build skills and talent in the region to become a media & entertainment hub and put us on the world tourism map. IIFA will bring joy and celebration across Bhopal and Indore for the local citizens as well as a special experience for the visitors. We are positive the legacy that prevails after hosting IIFA will bring additional benefits to Madhya Pradesh. This single event will also help in building a brand for the state.”

Aptly, promoted as the heart of Incredible India, Madhya Pradesh as a destination welcomes the world, offering an enormous scope for all categories of tourism: heritage tourism, wildlife tourism, cultural tourism, religious tourism and pilgrimages, tribal, etc. Building on its heritage, the culturally rich state is fast becoming ‘The Emerging Hub For Film Shooting’ and ‘Film Tourism’, attracting opportunities and international partnerships to build a first of its kind state-of- the-art ‘film city’ in India - a one-stop service for all film shooting.

The highly anticipated and coveted annual ceremony, IIFA Weekend & Awards 2020 will witness a grand celebration of Indian cinema’s finest talent, glitz, glamour, global dignitaries, world media, fans and enthusiasts from across the world in the New Media & Entertainment Industry Hub for India, Madhya Pradesh.

IIFA Weekend & Awards 2020, Madhya Pradesh: IIFA Rocks and IIFA Awards will be held on the 27th - 29th March, 2020. NEXA IIFA AWARDS 2020 to be hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and the multi-talented actor Riteish Deshmukh, along with electrifying performances by Bollywood’s leading ladies, Jacqueline Fernandez and Katrina Kaif.

Featuring the best of Music and Fashion, IIFA Rocks will feature a power-packed musical extravaganza by singing sensation Arijit Singh, along with a stellar line-up of musicians; Sachin-Jigar featuring Nikita Gandhi, Jonita Gandhi, Shalmali Kholgade, Benny Dayal, Ash King, Divya Kumar & Jubin Nautiyal; Tanishk Bagchi’s performance would feature Asees Kaur, Nikhita Gandhi, Romy & Amit Mishra; Neeti, Shakti & Mukti Mohan.

Speaking on the occasion, Salman Khan, said, “IIFA 2020 Weekend and Awards would be another landmark in my journey with IIFA & the Wizcraft family. It’s always a pleasure to be a part of IIFA and on its 21st celebration I am ecstatic to announce that I would be hosting IIFA Awards for the first time in my hometown, Indore. What a great start of the year, I’m excited to celebrate and contribute to Indian cinema’s mega celebration and connect with my fans in the true heart of Incredible India.”

Commenting on the occasion, Jacqueline Fernandez, said “IIFA is a true embodiment of a global phenomenon with its massive fan following that not only celebrates the brilliance of Indian cinema worldwide but also provides an excellent opportunity for the entire film fraternity to connect with their fans on both national and international platforms. I look forward to having a great time connecting with my fans and exploring the rich heritage and history at the heart of India.”

Andre Timmins, Founder-Director, Wizcraft International Entertainment, adds, “At the onset of a new decade, I am so pleased to be sharing that the winning host destination for our 21st edition of IIFA Weekend & Awards is Madhya Pradesh in India. Having been known as the heart of India the cities of the region offer beauty, heritage, culinary excellence and culture to our film fraternity. I would like to thank Shri Kamal Nath, Hon'ble Chief Minister M.P. and MP Tourism for welcoming us to their home open with open arms and commitment. We are excited to bring the world to India with IIFA and take our very own Bhopal & Indore to the world with another successful stop in the IIFA journey. We are hopeful of bringing a lot of opportunities to support the growth of the film & entertainment business in Madhya Pradesh.”

IIFA is dedicated to building bridges across cinemas, businesses, communities and nations, creating everyone’s dream: “One People. One World”. After the successful homecoming edition, last year in Mumbai, IIFA is bringing its global brand presence to the heart of Incredible India - Madhya Pradesh, fast becoming the new Media & Entertainment industry hub for India.