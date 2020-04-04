Grammy winner musician Christopher Cross tests coronavirus positive

Saturday, April 04, 2020
     
PTI PTI
New Delhi Published on: April 04, 2020 16:05 IST
Five-time Grammy winner musician Christopher Cross has tested positive of novel coronavirus. The singer-songwriter shared the news in a lengthy Facebook post.

I'm sorry to report that I am among the growing number of Americans who tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. Although I am fortunate enough to be cared for at home, this is possibly the worst illness I've ever had, he wrote.

Fight Against Coronavirus

Cross urged his fans to take the global pandemic seriously.

"For those of you who still do not believe the COVID-19 virus is real, or think it is a 'hoax' or part of some conspiracy, my advice to you is to understand right now that this is a deadly illness spreading like wildfire throughout the world. Please make every attempt to stall the spread of the virus, he added.

Since COVID-19 emerged late last year from China's Wuhan city, around 1.1 million people have fallen ill. Almost 60,000 people have died.

