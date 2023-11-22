Wednesday, November 22, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. 'Far from reality...': Sara Tendulkar breaks silence on her deepfake photos with Shubhman Gill

'Far from reality...': Sara Tendulkar breaks silence on her deepfake photos with Shubhman Gill

Recently, a morphed picture of Sara Tendulkar and Indian cricketer Shubman Gill went viral on the internet wherein the face of her brother Arjun was replaced by the Indian batter. Now, Sara has urged X to take action against all those accounts, which are created with an intent to mislead people.

Aseem Sharma Written By: Aseem Sharma @kaafir_aseem New Delhi Updated on: November 22, 2023 22:40 IST
Sara Tendulkar
Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sara Tendulkar is the daughter of legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar

Sara Tendulkar, daughter of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, has been one of the most talked personalities on social media without being directly associated with either cricket or Bollywood. However, rumours of her dating Indian cricketer Shubman Gill has captivated massive buzz in recent times. 

Apart from this, deepfake pictures and videos of popular personalities are going viral on social media these days, sometimes even from verified handles. Recently, a picture of Shubman Gill and Sara Tendulkar surfaced on the internet which has shocked netizens as to how far this technology can be misused. The real picture of Sara has her brother Arjun Tendulkar in it, while the picture has been morphed and it is being shown as Sara Tendulkar is hugging Shubman Gill. The issue of morphed pictures and videos, or deepfake, got attention recently when a video fo Rashmika Mandanna went viral online.

Now, Sara Tendulkar has come forward and slammed those fake accounts created with an 'intent to impersonate' and 'mislead people'. Taking to Instagram, she penned a long note in Story section and wrote, ''Social media is a wonderful space for all of us to share our joys, sorrows and daily activities. However, it is disconcerting to see the misuse of technology as it takes away from the truth and authenticity of the internet. I have come across some deepfake photos of me which are far from reality.''

India Tv - Sara Tendulkar

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sara Tendulkar's latest Instagram Stories

Also Read: Orry falls down while dancing on stage | Watch viral video

"A few accounts on X (formerly Twitter) have obviously been created with an intent to impersonate her and mislead people. I do not have an account on X and I hope X looks into such accounts and suspends them. Entertainment should never come at the expense of truth. Let's encourage communication that is based in trust and reality,'' she added. 

Sara's deepfake pictures with Shubman Gill are often seen on social media and the one which recently made headlines was from September this year from the occasion of her brother Arjun's 24th birthday. 

Latest Entertainment News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Entertainment News

Latest News