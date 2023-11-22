'Far from reality...': Sara Tendulkar breaks silence on her deepfake photos with Shubhman Gill

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sara Tendulkar is the daughter of legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar

Sara Tendulkar, daughter of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, has been one of the most talked personalities on social media without being directly associated with either cricket or Bollywood. However, rumours of her dating Indian cricketer Shubman Gill has captivated massive buzz in recent times.

Apart from this, deepfake pictures and videos of popular personalities are going viral on social media these days, sometimes even from verified handles. Recently, a picture of Shubman Gill and Sara Tendulkar surfaced on the internet which has shocked netizens as to how far this technology can be misused. The real picture of Sara has her brother Arjun Tendulkar in it, while the picture has been morphed and it is being shown as Sara Tendulkar is hugging Shubman Gill. The issue of morphed pictures and videos, or deepfake, got attention recently when a video fo Rashmika Mandanna went viral online.

Now, Sara Tendulkar has come forward and slammed those fake accounts created with an 'intent to impersonate' and 'mislead people'. Taking to Instagram, she penned a long note in Story section and wrote, ''Social media is a wonderful space for all of us to share our joys, sorrows and daily activities. However, it is disconcerting to see the misuse of technology as it takes away from the truth and authenticity of the internet. I have come across some deepfake photos of me which are far from reality.''

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sara Tendulkar's latest Instagram Stories

Also Read: Orry falls down while dancing on stage | Watch viral video

"A few accounts on X (formerly Twitter) have obviously been created with an intent to impersonate her and mislead people. I do not have an account on X and I hope X looks into such accounts and suspends them. Entertainment should never come at the expense of truth. Let's encourage communication that is based in trust and reality,'' she added.

Sara's deepfake pictures with Shubman Gill are often seen on social media and the one which recently made headlines was from September this year from the occasion of her brother Arjun's 24th birthday.

Latest Entertainment News