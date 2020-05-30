BoycottChineseProducts: Milind Soman quits TikTok, Arshad Warsi to stop using Chinese goods

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ MILIND, ARSHAD Milind Soman to Arshad Warsi, Bollywood personalities announce to boycott Chinese products.

Arshad Warsi, Milind Soman and Ranvir Shorey and other Bollywood personalities joined the ongoing "Boycott China" campaign on social media. Taking to Twitter, Arshad Warsi stated that from now onwards he is consciously going to avoid using Chinese goods. "I am consciously going to stop using everything that is Chinese. As they are a part of most of the things we use, it will take time but I know, one day I'll be Chinese free. You should try it too," he wrote. Actor-model Milind Soman also mentioned that he is no longer available on Chinese short-video making application TikTok. "Am no longer on tiktok. #BoycottChineseProducts," tweeted Soman.

Actor Ranvir Shorey also extended his support to the online campaign: "Bilkul. Beshaq. #BoycottChina,"

Television actress Kamya Punjabi also requested his Twitter family to purchase only Indian goods.

"I never had such apps on my phone. Would like to request all who have commercials attached with such chinese products to use alternative Be Indian buy Indian #BoycottChineseProducts," Kamya tweeted.

Ayushmann Khurrana- starrer Dream Girl director Raaj Shaandilyaa urged everyone to join the "Boycott China" movement.

"Boycott "MADE IN CHINA" movement ka hissa bane... aur apne desh ki pragati main yogdaan dein. Jai Hind Jai Bharat. (be a part of the boycott Made In China movement and help in the prosperity of your country.) #BoycottMadeInChina," Shaandilyaa tweeted.

Celebrity photographer Atul Kasbekar heaped praise on US President Donald Trump for his strong speech against China on Friday. Kasbekar wrote: "You can make all the memes you want about Pres. Trump but you have to admire the guts he's shown in taking on the Chinese govt. Fact is they've shown no sense of accountability for the pandemic and someone needed to call them out. Rest of the world should join in isolating them."

The hashtags #BoycottChineseProducts and #BoycottChina started trending on Twitter after educator and innovator Sonam Wangchuk, whose life inspired the Aamir Khan-starrer 3 Idiots, shared a clip on YouTube urging all to boycott Chinese goods. His request came in the wake of growing tensions between India and China in Ladakh. Since then, a string of celebrities have followed Wangchuk's lead.

