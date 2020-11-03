Bachchan Pandey: Akshay Kumar-Kriti Sanon’s film to kickstart in January next year

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@GUJARATAKKIANSS Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon

Akshay Kumar's film Bachchan Pandey is all set to go on the floors in January 2021. The film also stars actress Kriti Sanon in the lead opposite Akshay and will be a family entertainer full of action, comedy, romance and more. Earlier, Bachchan Pandey was suppose to kickstart in May this year, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the film got delayed. As per reports, the shooting of the film will take place while keeping all the safety measures in mind amidst the coronavirus outbreak. The crew is also expected to have on-set doctors as well.

In this Farhad Samji directorial is set in the location of Rajasthan's Jaisalmer and the schedule is expected to be as long as 60 days. The film which has already been a bit popular among fans on social media will have Akshay in the roles of a gangster, a journalist and a director. According to reports, Bachchan Pandey is a remake of South blockbuster Jigarthanda.

This is not the first time Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon are coming together for a film, earlier also the duo have starred opposite eachother in Housefull 4.

Meanwhile, talking about Akshay Kumar's other film Laxmmi Bomb was stuck in controversy for its name. The horror-comedy which also stars Kiara Advani is now titled as ‘Laxmii’. Akshay was trolled for the title, with a section of the audience criticising the actor for disrespecting Hindu community. Apart from the lead pair, the film has actors like Tusshar Kapoor, Ayesha Raza, Sharad Kelkar and Rajesh Sarma. Laxmii is the remake of Raghava Lawrence’s 2011 hit Tamil film Kanchana.

The film is scheduled to release on 9th November near Diwali on OTT Platform Disney+ Hotstar.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage