63 of Kanika Kapoor's contacts test negative for Coronavirus

Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor tested positive for coronavirus and has been in an isolation ward in Lucknow since last week. The singer has returned from London on March 9 and had partied with a number of politicians and celebrities rather than going in self-quarantine. As soon as the news broke, people who came in touch with the Baby Doll fame singer have been getting testes. According to the reports in TOI, 63 people out of 162 have tested negative for coronavirus.

The reports state that the health team made a list of 162 people who came in touch with Kanika during social gatherings when tested 63 people have tested negative while rest 120 are yet to be diagnosed. The report further states that the health officials are trying to get in touch with a Mumbai-based businessman who is said to have stayed at the same hotel as Kanika Kapoor.

After the news of Kanika Kapoor testing positive for coronavirus broke the internet, the singer confessed it through a social media post and shared her side fo the story.

She wrote, "Hello everyone, For the past 4 days I have had signs of flu, I got myself tested and it came positive for Covid-19.

My family and I are in complete quarantine now and following medical advice on how to move forward. Contact mapping of people I have been in touch with is underway aswell. I was scanned at the airport as per normal procedure 10days ago when I came back home, the symptoms have developed only 4 days ago. At this stage I would like to urge you all to practice self isolation and get tested if you have the signs. I am feeling ok, like a normal flu and a mild fever, however we need to be sensible citizens at this time and think of all around us. We can get through this without panic only if we listen to the experts and our local, state and central government directives. Wishing everyone good health. Jai Hind ! Take care,KK."

An FIR has also been lodged against Kanika Kapoor for risking the lives of other citizens by skipping the screening at the airport. It is said that the singer hid in the bathroom to avoid getting checked.

