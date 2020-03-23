COVID-19 positive Kanika Kapoor case: Lucknow police hunt for singer's missing friend

The Lucknow police are now frantically searching for a Mumbai based entrepreneur, Ojas Desai, who was present with singer Kanika Kapoor at Hotel Taj and left the city on March 16. While the police have tracked over 260 people who interacted with the singer but Ojas Desai has remained untraceable. Chief medical officer (CMO) Dr Narendra Agarwal said that they had been trying to track down Desai but did not have his exact address in Mumbai or his whereabouts.
The singer is in quarantine and cannot be questioned at this time, he added.
The Hotel Taj, however, has sent 11 of its employees who interacted with Kanika during her two day stay at the hotel into quarantine. "We are keeping close watch on their health and necessary checks are being done," said a hotel official.
The Hotel Taj has been shut down by the Lucknow administration after it was found that the singer had stayed there.
Kanika was tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Friday when she made an official post on Instagram announcing that she had contracted COVID-19 after her return from the UK. The man who is considered the singer’s close friend lives with his parents who are in their seventies and that’s another reason why his behaviour of not going for the tests himself was considered deeply saddening and irresponsible by the neighbours.
Hello everyone, For the past 4 days I have had signs of flu, I got myself tested and it came positive for Covid-19. My family and I are in complete quarantine now and following medical advice on how to move forward. Contact mapping of people I have been in touch with is underway aswell. I was scanned at the airport as per normal procedure 10days ago when I came back home, the symptoms have developed only 4 days ago. At this stage I would like to urge you all to practice self isolation and get tested if you have the signs. I am feeling ok, like a normal flu and a mild fever, however we need to be sensible citizens at this time and think of all around us. We can get through this without panic only if we listen to the experts and our local, state and central government directives. Wishing everyone good health. Jai Hind ! Take care, KK
Meanwhile, the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) where Kanika is presently admitted, has said that her second test on Sunday also showed that she is Coronavirus positive.
SGPGIMS director Prof R.K. Dhiman said that the singer was doing well otherwise but would remain in hospital until she tested negative for the virus.
