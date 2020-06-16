5 evergreen characters portrayed by the ‘Disco King’ Mithun Chakraborty

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ BOLLYWOOD BLOG Mithun Da played the role of Jimmy in Disco Dancer, which was commercially successful in India and also the starting point for his long and illustrious career.

Actor, singer, producer, writer, Mithun Chakraborty also known as Mithun Da is one of the most successful actors in the history of Bollywood. He made his acting debut with the art-house drama Mrigayaa in the year 1976 for which he won his first National Film Award for Best Actor. In the year 1982, Mithun Da played the role of Jimmy in Disco Dancer, which was commercially successful in India and also the starting point for his long and illustrious career.



Mithun Chakraborty as Abhimanyu in Sultaan



Mithun Chakraborty is the original Sultaan of the Bollywood industry. In the film, Don Kabira (Mithun) helps Ayesha in saving her garage from local goons. However, he hides the fact that he was an honest inspector sometime ago. Ayesha decides to find out the reason for his transformation. Watch Sultaan on Amazon Prime Video.



Mithun Chakraborty as Shiva Kalicharan in Hum Se Hain Zamana



Hum Se Hai Zamana is as super hit Bollywood Hindi action movie, directed by Deepak Bahry, starring Mithun Chakraborty, Zeenat Aman, Kajal Kiran, Amjad Khan, Danny Denzongpa and Ranjeet in the lead roles. Shiva and Karan, two brothers, decide to bring the evil Thakur to justice to avenge their father's death. However, Thakur faces a challenge when even his own son and wife go against him. Watch Humse Hai Zamaana on Amazon Prime Video.



Mithun Chakraborty as Gopi in Aamne Saamne



Aamne Samne is a 1982 Hindi feature film directed by Ashim Samanta and starring Mithun Chakraborty in a dual role, alongside Bindiya Goswami, Aarti Gupta, Tarun Ghosh, Dinesh Thakur, Kamal Kapoor and Leela Mishra in important roles. Gopi, a simpleton, plays along when Jyoti mistakes him for Johnny and offers him work. He, however, soon finds himself on the run from the police and the mob. Watch Aamne Saamne on Amazon Prime Video.



Mithun Chakraborty as Krishnan Iyer in Agneepath

Agneepath has grown into a strong cult film over the years with Mithun Da receiving an award for the best actor in a supporting role. The movie depicts the life of a young boy, Vijay (Amitabh Bachchan), whose father gets brutally lynched by a mobster Kancha Cheena. It's a journey of his quest for revenge, which leads him to become a gangster as an adult. Left to die, he is discovered by Krishnan Iyer M.A. (Mithun Chakraborty) who transports him to hospital and saves his life. Watch Agneepath on Amazon Prime Video.



Mithun Chakraborty as Ravi Kumar in Dilwala

In the film, When a MLA's son kills his wife, a man attempts to bring him to justice and hopes that his estranged sister, a judge, will support him in the cause. Watch Dilwala on Amazon Prime Video.

