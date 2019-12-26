Varun Dhawan, Nora Fatehi's dance moves raise the temperature in Street Dancer 3D's Garmi song

Street Dancer 3D's Garmi song features Varun Dhawan, Nora Fatehi flaunting their dance moves

Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor starrer Street Dancer 3D is all set for release. The film is already creating buzz ever since the first look and trailer of the film was unveiled. After Muqabla. the second song of the film is out and its surely here to raise the hotness quotient. The song named Garmi features Varun Dhawan, Nora Fatehi flaunting their dance moves. The teaser of the song was released yesterday and now the song it out.

The song has been crooned by Badshah and Neha Kakkar. The song starts with a disclaimer warning against 'hotness' in the song and surely the song is too hot to resist.

Earlier the recreated version of Prabhudeva's iconic Muqabla song was released. The recreated version also features Prabhudeva with Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor.

Street Dancer 3D will also see an ABCD 2 reunion as it features Varun with Shraddha Kapoor in the leads. The film also stars Nora Fatehi, Prabhu Deva, Aparshakti Khurana, Raghav Juyal and Dharmesh Yelande. Street Dancer 3D will get a Republic Day release and it will hit the theaters on December 24, 2020.

