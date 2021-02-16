Shankar Mahadevan jams with son Shivam on Mera Yaar, Mast Magan. Watch Video

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHANKAR MAHADEVAN Shankar Mahadevan jams with son Shivam on Mera Yaar, Mast Magan

Popular singer and music composer Shankar Mahadevan on Tuesday took to his Instagram handle to share a video with his son. In the clip the duo can be seen singing melodious songs including 'Mera Yaar' and 'Mast Magan.' The father and son duo enjoyed each other company as they jammed together. Shivam Mahadevan, the son of Shankar was recently introduced by music composer Imman. Shivam is the younger son of the composer.

Sharing the video, Shankar wrote, "Mera Yaar x Mast Magan #JamsWithDad - 3 with @shivammahadevan #HarmoniumAndUs @rakeyshommehra @faroutakhtar."

Take a look:

On the other hand, Shivam too dropped the jamming video and said "Mera Yaar x Mast Magan #JamsWithDad - Part 3 @shankar.mahadevan #MeraYaar from #BhaagMilkhaBhaag and #MastMagan from #2States... These two beautiful songs that go so well together. Composed by @shankarehsaanloy #HarmoniumAndUs.

Have a look at his post here:

Fans seem to be mesmerized with the duo singing the songs and they dropped heart emojis in the comment section. "Loved it. Also loved how Mast Magan entered," a user wrote. Another commented "Big fan of this album. Bhag milkha bhag. All time favorite. Amazing music and bgm. Hats off to SEL sir."

"Beautiful duet by father and son," said a fan.

The video featured two songs, one 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag's romantic number 'Mera Yaar' starring Sonam Kapoor and Farhan Akhtar and another is 'Mast Magan' from the movie '2 states' starring Alia Bhatt and Arjun Kapoor.