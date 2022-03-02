Korean Music Awards 2022: BTS, AESPA win big, check out the complete winners list

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ BTS.BIGHITOFFICIAL BTS won musician of the year award at Korean Music Awards 2022

The 19th edition of the Korean Music Awards was organised recently. It was hosted by the Korean Music Awards Selection Committee and sponsored by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Korea Creative Content Agency. The annual South Korea music awards show recognizes both mainstream and underground music artists from different genres, and it's considered one of the most prestigious Korean music awards, reports allkpop.com.

This year, BTS won the Artist or Musician of the Year award for the third time straight. Fans of the boy band celebrated this honour with tweets. Back in 2018, BTS made history by becoming the first idol group ever to win Artist of the Year at the Korean Music Awards, and they repeated the feat in 2019.

AESPA won the most awards of any artist this year, snagging a total of three awards—including two of the big four (the four main awards that span all music genres). The group went home with Song of the Year, Rookie of the Year, and Best K-Pop Song (for their smash hit Next Level).\

Here's the complete winner's list from Korean Music Awards 2022, as per Soompi.

Artist of the Year: BTS

Song of the Year: aespa – “Next Level”

Album of the Year: Lang Lee – “There is a Wolf”

Rookie of the Year: aespa

Best K-Pop Song: aespa – “Next Level”

Best K-Pop Album: Chungha – “Querencia”

Best Pop Song: AKMU – “NAKKA” (with IU)

Best Pop Album: IU – “LILAC”

Best Rock Song: Soumbalgwang – “Dance”

Best Rock Album: Soumbalgwang – “Happiness, Flower”

Best Modern Rock Song: Silica Gel – “Desert Eagle”

Best Modern Rock Album: Wings of the ISANG – “The Borderline between Hope and Despair”

Best R&B and Soul Song: SUMIN & Slom – “THE GONLAN SONG”

Best R&B and Soul Album: THAMA – “DON’T DIE COLORS”

Best Rap and Hip Hop Song: CHANGMO – “TAIJI”

Best Rap and Hip Hop Album: Choi LB – “Independent Music”

Best Electronic Song: HAEPAARY – “go to gpd and then”

Best Electronic Album: HAEPAARY – “Born By Gorgeousness”

Best Folk Song: Chun Yongsung – “Barley Tea” (featuring Kang Mal Geum)

Best Folk Album: Lang Lee – “There is a Wolf”

Best Metal & Hardcore Album: AGNES – “Hegemony Shift”

Best Jazz Vocal Album: Maria Kim – “With Strings: Dream of You”

Best Jazz Music Album: Jihye Lee Orchestra – “Daring Mind”