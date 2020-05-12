Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JASSIEGILL Keh Gayi Sorry out: Shehnaaz Gill, Jassie Gill's latest song will leave you teary-eyed. Watch video

Punjabi singers Jassie Gill and Shehnaaz Gill's latest song titled 'Keh Gayi Sorry' has been released by the makers on May 12 amid the coronavirus lockdown. The Bigg Boss 13 fans would remember how fondly the two greeted each other when Jassie visited the house to promote his film Panga. Their much-awaited song happens to be the perfect heartbreak track for those who've just gone through a breakup. The video features stills of both of them at their respective places since shooting could not be done due to the pandemic.

The song has been sung by Jassie and for those who were wishing to hear Sana's voice will face a little disappointment. But the soulful lyrics will definitely touch your heart. They have been penned down by Nirmaan, while the soothing music is composed by Avvy Sra. It is generally believed that the partner who is at the receiving end of the breakup feels devastated while the person who took the initiative remains unaffected. Shehnaaz and Jassie's song will put an end to this belief.

The perfect Punjabi song shows the Bigg Boss, 13 contestant, saying, "'Sorry, this is not working anymore and we should part ways" in the beginning after which both the singers are seen shedding tears at their own places. Just hours after its release, the song has received over 4 lakh views on YouTube. The announcement of its arrival was made by Jassie on Instagram where he wrote, "Full song #KehGayiSorry ft @shehnaazgill is out now on YouTube guys .. Go nd check it out Link in bio @avvysra @nirmaan01 @eypcreations."

He even shared that the lyrical video of the song and wrote, "Lyrical video is out on YouTube Thank you for always giving continuous support ! Due to lockdown, we were not able to shoot the video, but I promise we will be coming with the video as soon as this lockdown period gets over."

Watch Keh Gayi Sorry full song here:

This is Shehnaaz's second song after the end of the reality show. Previously she was seen in Darshan Raval's song 'Bhula Dunga' in which she was paired opposite Sidharth Shukla. Have a look at the song here:

