EXCLUSIVE: Stuck in Italy, singer Shweta Pandit advises Indians to take coronavirus seriously

The world is fighting the novel coronavirus by staying indoors. During this tough time, problems have increased more for people who are stuck in a foreign land, away from their own homes. Sailing the same boat is singer Shweta Pandit who has been in Italy for the past one month after the outbreak took place. In an exclusive interview with IndiaTV, Shweta talks about the condition of Italy during the breakdown of the virus. Talking about Italy where the death toll has crossed 10,000, Shweta says that panic and nervousness has spread all over the place.

Shweta says that she prefers staying inside her room. Showing a still outside her balcony, the singer says that now only the chirping of birds can be heard where once people walking and cars were seen moving out in the normal scenario. She says that she locked herself down a few days before the government announced it on March 11. Talking about the basic necessities, she says that there's a shop near her house and one by one people can go out to buy the essential stuff.

Shweta also treats fans and gives a message by singing her song 'Ankhein khuli ho ya ho band' from her first film Mohabbatein and 'Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram.'

She says despite the fact that Italy has great medical service, it is unfortunate that the country got hit by coronavirus. India is lucky that it got videos and advisories that helped in getting information about the disease. Italy is the first to give its figures and videos about what is happening. She thanks Italy for warning nations by keeping transparency.

She has previously shared a video on Instagram about the condition in Italy and captioned it as, "Coronavirus in Italy."