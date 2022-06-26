BTS' Jungkook dominates music charts with his collab song 'Left and Right' with Charlie Puth

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/CHARLIEPUTH Left and Right

'Left and Right', a collaboration single by BTS member Jungkook and US singer-songwriter Charlie Puth, has topped iTunes charts in 93 countries, the group's agency said Saturday. Big Hit Music said the uplifting summery song released the previous day ranked No. 1 on iTunes Top Songs charts in 93 countries, including the United States, Canada, Denmark, Sweden and France, Yonhap news agency reported.

The music video for the song has garnered about 15 million views on YouTube as of Saturday morning, the company said.

The tune, produced by Puth, will be included on his third full-length album, "Charlie," set for release in the second half of the year, according to Warner Music.

For the unversed, during an interview with KIIS-FM at iHeartRadio Wango Tango, Charlie Puth accidentally confirmed the project, which many people will remember. "Fans believe you've collaborated with BTS. "Are they going insane?" inquired the interviewer. "I heard that as well," Charlie responded. My entire camp is unaware of when it will be released. Meanwhile, fans are ecstatic about the collaboration. They've been waiting for it since JK did a cover of Charlie Puth's smash hit, 'We Don't Talk Anymore.'

Their collaboration came days after the South Korean septet announced a plan to take a break from group activities to focus on solo projects.

The two artists performed together on the stage of a South Korean music awards show in 2018.