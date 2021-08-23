Aayi Aayi Bhoot Police song teaser: Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline & Saif as 'tantrics' set internet ablaze

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ARJUN KAPOOR Aayi Aayi Bhoot Police song teaser: Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline & Saif as 'tantrics' set the internet ablaze

Pavan Kripalani's horror-comedy, 'Bhoot Police', boasts an ensemble cast of Arjun Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez. After much anticipation, the makers released the teaser of the title track, 'Aayi Aayi Bhoot Police'. The song featuring Arjun Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez is a peppy number and the trio looked stunning together. Where Saif and Arjun who play ghostbusters in the film nailed it with their killer moves, Jacqueline stunned the audience with her graceful moves.

From the teaser of the song, it looks like the track is sure to make it to your party playlist. Actor Arjun Kapoor took to Instagram and shared the teaser of the title track. "Aayi Aayi Aayi....check out the first look of the #BhootPoliceTitleTrack. #ComingSoon," he wrote in the caption.

Take a look:

While Saif plays a character called Vibhooti, Arjun's character is named Chiraunji, Yami is Maya while Jacqueline plays Kanika. The makers had recently released the trailer of the film.

The horror-comedy "Bhoot Police" has been confirmed for OTT premiere on September 17. The characters of all four actors were introduced on social media, who look like ghost hunters going by the film's title and poster.

Shoot for the film began in last November and was completed by February 5. The film has been shot across Himachal Pradesh, Mumbai and Rajasthan's Jaisalmer.

The horror-comedy film has been directed by Pavan Kirpalani, who earlier made Ragini MMS and Phobia. The film was earlier slated to release in theaters. However, owing to the coronavirus pandemic after much delay the makers decided to release the film on OTT.

Produced by Ramesh Taurani, Akshai Puri and co-produced by Jaya Taurani, "Bhoot Police" is slated to release on Disney+ Hotstar.