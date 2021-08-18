Bhoot Police Trailer: Saif Ali Khan back in his elements with on point comic timing in this horror comedy

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/YAMI GAUTAM Bhoot Police poster featuring Jacqueline Fernandez, Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Yami Gautam

Pavan Kripalani's horror-comedy, 'Bhoot Police', boasts an ensemble cast of Arjun Kapoor, Said Ali Khan, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez. After much anticipation, the makers released the trailer of the film on Wednesday. While Saif plays a character called Vibhooti, Arjun's character is named Chiraunji, Yami is Maya while Jacqueline plays Kanika. In the trailer, the quartet is seen in a never seen before avatar as they chase and ward off ghosts.

One goes by the book, another is driven by money and the two are united by one common force-- the ghosts. This unusual pairing of Arjun Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in Bhoot Police manage to tickle some funny bones in the recently released trailer. Joining them are Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez. Watch the trailer here:

The horror comedy "Bhoot Police" has been confirmed for OTT premiere on September 17. The characters of all four actors were introduced on social media, who look like ghost hunters going by the film's title and poster.

Shoot for the film began in last November and was completed by February 5. The film has been shot across Himachal Pradesh, Mumbai and Rajasthan's Jaisalmer.

The horror-comedy film has been directed by Pavan Kirpalani, who earlier made Ragini MMS and Phobia. The film was earlier slated to release in theaters. However, owing to the coronavirus pandemic after much delay the makers decided to release the film on OTT.

Produced by Ramesh Taurani, Akshai Puri and co-produced by Jaya Taurani, "Bhoot Police" is slated to release on Disney+ Hotstar.