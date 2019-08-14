Sunidhi Chauhan Birthday Special: 10 soulful songs of talented singer that will give you goosebumps

There are voices that stay in our hearts forever and one such voice is that of Sunidhi Chauhan. Born on August 14, 1983, she began her singing career at a very young age. She was found singing by a TV anchor at the tender age of four and was encouraged to shift to Mumbai for her career. She stepped the ladder of success when she gave her first hit song "Ruki Ruki Si Zindagi" from the movie Mast. Soon she became a popular choice amongst filmmakers who wanted her to lend a voice in order to make their film a hit.

From singing more than 3000 songs and also in other languages like Hindi, Marathi, Kannada, Telugu and Tamil, Sunidhi has registered her name in the list of top singers. From hard-hitting songs to romantic tracks and item songs, she has sung them all. Some of her chart-buster item songs include Bidi Jalaile, Sheela Ki Jawaani, Main Chamiya item Bomb Huna and Kamli while some popular romantic songs which she has sung include Mere Haath Mein, Mere Sang, Dekho Na, hey Shona etc.

She has been in the industry for more than 20 years now and has achieved a milestone that every artist dream of. She has a lot of feathers in her crown as she has won awards like Filmfare Award, Zee Cine Award, PTC Punjabi Film Award, GIMA Award, etc for her songs. She is counted amongst one of the most versatile singers who have contributed to the music world in an extensive manner. The music goddess has turned 36 today and on this special occasion, witness some of her soulful songs that touched hearts.

Darkhaast

Mere Sang

Kaisi Paheli Zindagani

Bhage Re Mann

Ae Watan

Ishq Sufiana

Be Intehaan

Dekho Na

Hawa Vich