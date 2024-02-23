Producer Shinsadong Tiger well known for songs Up and Down, Bboom Bboom dies at 40

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Shinsadong Tiger

Shinsadong Tiger, a well-renowned producer and songwriter has passed away at the age of 40. According to reports, the musician was found lying unconscious in his office and was found by his acquaintance. The acquaintance reported it to the police upon finding him passed away. The cause of his death is yet to be revealed.

Who is Shinsadong Tiger?

Shinsadong Tiger was a popular South Korean music producer and songwriter. Born in 1983 in Gwangyang, South Korea, he did odd jobs to fund his music career. He made his debut at the age of 18 and gained prominence after managing the girl group EXID. He also launched the girl group TRI.BE, who recently made a comeback with 'Diamond'.

His other notable works include Supermarket-The Half, Supermarket-Another Half and Super Hero with Mighty Mouth among others. He has composed other hit tracks including Roly-Poly" by T-ara, Apink's "NoNoNo," EXID's "Up&Down" and Momoland's "Bboom Bboom." He has received awards for U&I by Ailee and NoNoNo by APink. Now by Trouble Maker.

In 2010, the musician was named the New Generation Producer at the 18th Korean Culture Entertainment Awards and in 2011 he was named one of the influential figures in the South Korean music industry by OSEN. He also made his label AB Entertainment in which EXID made their debut.

