Producer Shinsadong Tiger well known for songs Up and Down, Bboom Bboom dies at 40

Well-renonwned producer Shinsadong Tiger who has produced hit songs for Momoland, EXID, A.Pink and TRI.BE has died at the age of 40. Scroll down to know more details.

Snigdha Behera Written By: Snigdha Behera @https://twitter.com/s_snigdha075 New Delhi Updated on: February 23, 2024 16:50 IST
Shinsadong Tiger
Image Source : TWITTER Shinsadong Tiger

 Shinsadong Tiger, a well-renowned producer and songwriter has passed away at the age of 40. According to reports, the musician was found lying unconscious in his office and was found by his acquaintance. The acquaintance reported it to the police upon finding him passed away.  The cause of his death is yet to be revealed.

Who is Shinsadong Tiger?

Shinsadong Tiger was a popular South Korean music producer and songwriter. Born in 1983 in  Gwangyang, South Korea, he did odd jobs to fund his music career. He made his debut at the age of 18 and gained prominence after managing the girl group EXID. He also launched the girl group TRI.BE, who recently made a comeback with 'Diamond'.

His other notable works include Supermarket-The Half, Supermarket-Another Half and Super Hero with Mighty Mouth among others. He has composed other hit tracks including Roly-Poly" by T-ara, Apink's "NoNoNo," EXID's "Up&Down" and Momoland's "Bboom Bboom." He has received awards for U&I by Ailee and  NoNoNo by APink. Now by Trouble Maker.

In 2010, the musician was named the New Generation Producer at the 18th Korean Culture Entertainment Awards and in 2011 he was named one of the influential figures in the South Korean music industry by OSEN. He also made his label AB Entertainment in which EXID made their debut.

