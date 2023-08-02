Zendaya mourns the death of her Euphoria co-star Angus Cloud, 'Words are not enough...'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Zendaya and Angus Cloud

Zendaya paid tribute to her Euphoria co-star Angus Cloud, who died unexpectedly on Monday. The Hollywood actor, best known for playing the role of Fezco O’Neill in the popular teen show, passed away in Oakland, Calif. He was 25. The news of his demise was confirmed by his family. Born as Conor Angus Cloud Hickey, the actor will posthumously star in Freaky Tales co-starring Pedro Pascal and Ben Mendelsohn.

Sharing a heartfelt Instagram post, honoring her 'brother' and the joy he brought to her life, Zendaya shared a black and white photo of Cloud and wrote, "Words are not enough to describe the infinite beauty that is Angus (Conor).”

The 26-year-old added, "I’m so grateful I got the chance to know him in this life, to call him a brother, to see his warm kind eyes and bright smile, or hear his infectious cackle of a laugh (I’m smiling now just thinking of it). I know people use this expression often when talking about folks they love…‘they could light up any room they entered’ but boy let me tell you, he was the best at it. I’d like to remember him that way. For all of the boundless light, love and joy he always managed to give us. I’ll cherish every moment."

"My heart is with his mother and family at this time and please be kind and patient as grief looks different for everyone," she concluded the post.

Angus Cloud's statement

In a statement, Cloud's family said they had to say goodbye to an incredible human who was special for everyone as an artist, a friend, a brother, and a son. "Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence," his family said.

Angus Cloud became an overnight sensation for his character Fezco in Euphoria, led by Zendaya. He played one of the key characters, a drug dealer, in the first two seasons of the Emmy-winning teen drama. Apart from Euphoria, Cloud is also known for his roles in North Hollywood and The Line. He also featured in multiple music videos including Juice WRLD's Cigarettes, Becky G, Noah Cryus' All Three, and Karol G's Miamiii.

