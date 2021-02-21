Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KIMKARDASHIAN Rough patch hit Kim Kardashian-Kanye West's marriage two years back

Socialite Kim Kardashian might have filed for divorce with rapper Kanye West recently, but according to sources, trouble in paradise started as back as 2018 when Kanye made the controversial statement that slavery was a choice. A source told US Weekly, "The turning point in Kim and Kanye's marriage was when he said that slavery was a choice."

"They went through a really rough patch in the aftermath of that. Kim was completely mortified by Kanye's ridiculous and outrageous comments," the source added saying that it took a lot for them to move past it, but they were able to eventually.

Things took a turn for the worst when Kanye started sharing details of their personal life with the media.

"But when Kanye told the world that he and Kim had discussed aborting North (in July 2020), it was the breaking point in their marriage," said the source.

Kim was worried about what would North think the day when she grows up and reads it.

Kim and Kanye became engaged in 2013 on October 21, which was her 33rd birthday. They got married on May 24, 2014 in Florence, Italy, and have four children-- North (7), Saint (5), Chicago (3), and one-year-old Psalm. Earlier, a source said, as Kim and Kanye are headed for divorce, it won't hamper rapper's relationship with their children.

"He still wants to play a huge role in their lives and Kim would never discourage that. He is no longer living at the house with Kim and the kids," the source said.

(With IANS Inputs)