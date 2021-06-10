Gossip Girl Trailer: Fans are intrigued as dramatic life of new generation of NY school teens set to unfold

Image Source : TWITTER/GOSSIP GIRL LIFE Gossip Girl Trailer: Fans are intrigued as drama of new generation of NY school teens set to unfold

There's an exciting news for the fans of CW's Gossip Girl as the trailer of the much-anticipated HBO Max reboot of popular TV series dropped on Thursday. The reboot is set eight years after the original series and will follow a new generation of New York school teens who get to know about the social surveillance of the Gossip Girl site. It seems the series is overloaded with drama, cheating, backstabbing and plenty of love triangles.This time the show will address just how much social media and the landscape of New York itself has changed in the intervening years.

Actors Emily Alyn Lind, Whitney Peak, Eli Brown, Johnathan Fernandez, and Jason Gotay will feature in the series.

The show comes from original creators Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, with Joshua Safran writing the pilot.

Kristen Bell will also be returning as the voice of “Gossip Girl”. The original series, adapted from the books by Cecily von Ziegesar, ran from 2007 to 2012. It starred Blake Lively, Taylor Momsen, Leighton Meester and Ed Westwick.

Fans have loved the trailer and also expressed that they cannot wait for themselves to devour in the magic of the Gossip Girls reboot.

Watch the trailer here:

Gossip Girl reboot is set to premiere on HBO Max on July 8, 2021. The show's first season will be consisting of 10 episodes that are expected to be an hour long.