Doctor Strange 2 Box Office Collection Day 6: Benedict Cumberbatch's film crosses $500 million worldwide

Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen witnessed a grand opening. The MCU film has zoomed past $500M on the global front. Indeed, the film has crossed the high expectations as it had a thunderous performance during the weekend. Talking about its performance at the Indian box office then the film has been able to stand strong even after Yash starrer magnum opus KGF Chapter 2. It has successfully entered the 100 crore club and continues to drive the audience to the theatre. With its half-billion-dollar collection worldwide, the Marvel film has surpassed the recently released The Batman starring Robert Pattinson by well over 100 percent. Undoubtedly, it is the second-best opening in the pandemic era. Sam Raimi's directorial is currently the fourth largest for any MCU film, trailing behind Avengers: Endgame, Avengers: Infinity War and Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala confirmed the record earnings on Twitter, "#DoctorStrange 2 has crossed $500 Million at the Global Box office."

The film faced a mild drop recently at the Indian box office but even then it stands strong chance to beat Avengers Endgame and Avengers Infinity War. It has already entered the 100 crore club as told by trade analyst Ramesh Bala.

According to the Box Office India report, "Despite the falling collections the film is on course to become the sixth highest grossing Hollywood film of all time in India after Avengers Endgame, Avengers Infinity War, Spiderman - No Way Home, The Jungle Book and The Lion King. All These films went over the 150 crore nett mark while Dr Strange - In The Multiverse Of Madness may have to settle to for around 125 crore nett depending on where the second Friday collections fall."

"This 125 crore nett will be a fantastic number as Dr Strange is not really an established superhero in India as the first film clocked up just 25 crore nett in 2016," it added further.

About Doctor Strange 2

Sam Raimi's directorial Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness picks up as the eponymous neurosurgeon-turned-Avenger, played by Cumberbatch, casts a dangerous spell that forces him to travel into the multiverse to face a mysterious new adversary and alternate versions of himself.

Along with Cumberbatch, the cast includes Chiwetel Ejiofor as Karl Mordo, Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff also known as Scarlet Witch, Benedict Wong as Wong and Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez, a teen who can travel between dimensions.