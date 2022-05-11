Doctor Strange 2 Box Office Collection Day 5: Benedict Cumberbatch's superhero film enters 100 crore-club

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/RAMESH BALA Doctor Strange 2 Box Office Collection Day 5

Doctor Strange 2 Box Office Collection Day 5: Benedict Cumberbatch's, superhero film Dr Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness has been victorious at the Indian box office as it has successfully entered the Rs 100 crore club. The film raked close to Rs 80 crore on its first weekend. It has secured the biggest opening weekend for a Hollywood film in India. The latest MCU film experienced a slight drop in its collection on Day 5 but due to the strong opening weekend, the film is still expected to hold its ground. Despite a tough fight from Yash starrer 'KGF Chapter 2,' Sam Raimi's directorial has managed to earn Rs 6.50 to Rs 7.50 crore at the domestic box office so far.

According to box office India report, " The film collected 7.50 crore nett on Monday taking its total to 86.50 crore nett. The first week should comfortably top the 100 crore nett mark though how far it gets depends on the daily drops till Thursday. There may well be drops but it still should be able to do some decent business over the second weekend."

According to trade analyst Ramesh Bala, the film has crossed Rs 100 crore mark gross in India.

The Marvel film has emerged as the biggest film this year globally grossing an incredible $450 million worldwide. It has already smashed DC’ The Batman records and is giving a tough fight to Spider-Man: No Way Home at the box office. Undoubtedly, it is the second-best opening in the pandemic era and has become the fourth-biggest opener in India for a Hollywood film.

Sharing the news, trade analyst Ramesh Bala wrote, ""@MarvelStudios' Big Ticket Entertainer #DoctorStrange IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS Garners A Spectacular Box Office Weekend of 94.64 GBOC! Some of the key achievements in India - Biggest Hollywood opening of 2022 - 4th Highest Hollywood Day 1 opening of all time (sic)."

About Doctor Strange 2

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness picks up as the eponymous neurosurgeon-turned-Avenger, played by Cumberbatch, casts a dangerous spell that forces him to travel into the multiverse to face a mysterious new adversary and alternate versions of himself.

Along with Cumberbatch, the cast includes Chiwetel Ejiofor as Karl Mordo, Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff also known aa Scarlet Witch, Benedict Wong as Wong and Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez, a teen who can travel between dimensions.