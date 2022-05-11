KGF Chapter 2 box office: Yash starrer march towards Rs 1200 crore-club, set to break more records

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@HOMBALEFILMS KGF Chapter 2 Box Office Collection Day 27

Highlights KGF: Chapter 2 also stars Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon

The film has surpassed records of Aamir Khan's Dangal and SS Rajamouli's RRR

The film is expected to collect Rs 1200 crore at the global box office

KGF Chapter 2 Box Office Collection Day 27: Prashanth Neel directorial has successfully garnered a lot of love from the audience not just in India but worldwide. Surpassing the estimated record earnings ever since its release, on April 14, Yash starrer has proved to be a grand success at the box office, breaking several records. It has almost earned Rs 958 crores gross in India and is heading for Rs. 1000 crores plus as it continues to draw huge crowds. The film is also eyeing a massive victory on the global front as it is inching towards Rs 1200 crore. The global collection of the movie now stands over Rs 1160 crore. From becoming India's third highest grosser after Aamir Khan's Dangal and SS Rajamouli's Baahubali: The Conclusion to becoming the first Kannada film to be screened in South Korea, the crime drama continues to spill its magic.

Even after the release of Marvel's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, KGF 2 has been holding a strong ground. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the collections of the Hindi belt. He wrote, "#KGF2 shows no signs of fatigue in mass pockets, despite reduction of screens/shows… Proves a tough opponent to #Hollywood giant #DoctorStrange in those circuits... [Week 4] Fri 3.85 cr, Sat 4.75 cr, Sun 6.25 cr. Total: ₹ 412.80 cr. #India biz. #Hindi version."

According to trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan, KGF: Chapter 2 has crossed Rs 1160 crore worldwide and is going at a steady pace at the box office. The film is expected to surpass the Rs 1200 crore mark within this weekend if it continues to sail through like this.

The film has also broken several records in South India even with Thalapathy Vijay's Beast. It has minted in Rs 164 crore in Karnataka and Rs 100 crore in Tamil Nadu. Trade analyst Ramesh Bala announced in a tweet, "2022 Tamil New Year Box Office Winner in TN! #KGFChapter2 has achieved the impossible (sic)."

About KGF Chapter 2

Written and directed by Prashanth Neel, the film also stars Bollywood actors Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon. It is a follow-up of the Kannada blockbuster 'KGF: Chapter 1'.Starring Yash in the lead, the first part's narrative follows an underdog who later becomes a dangerous gangster.