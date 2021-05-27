Zareen Khan urges fans to pray for her mother's health as she gets hospitalised again

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ZAREEN KHAN Zareen Khan urges fans to pray for her mother's health as she gets hospitalized again

Bollywood actress Zareen Khan on Thursday took to her social media to thank fans for wishing her on Eid as well as her birthday on May 14, and apologized for the delayed response. She informed that she was caught up due to her mother's ill health over the past month and a half. She penned an emotional note urging her fans to pray for her mother's health as she got hospitalised again.

"I know I am a little late but thank you everyone for all your love and wishes that you sent for my birthday and Eid. I am sorry about not being able to personally reply to everyone's wish. I've been caught up with my mother's health since last one and a half month as she is not keeping well and been in and out of the hospital. Currently, she is hospitalised again and I would request you all to keep her in your prayers for her speedy recovery.", Zareen shared.

ALSO READ: Madhu Chopra says Priyanka Chopra 'carries haute couture better' than Deepika Padukone: 'Stating facts'

On the occasion of Mother's day the actress shared a cute picture with her mother and wrote, "Everyday is Mother’s Day for me bcoz i don’t need one particular day to show how much I love you Mommy. I thank God each & everyday for making you my mom. You are my world , my lifeline , my everything ... feels like I’m still connected to you by the umbilical cord and I always will. "HAPPY BIRTHDAY MOMMY ... I LOVE YOU SO MUCH. May Allah bless you always and keep you in the bestest of health so tht I can have you by my side forever and always."

ALSO READ: Kya kiya hai tune: Sidharth Shukla, Sonia Rathee's new track is about finding love after heartbreak

On the professional front, Zareen's latest release is the film "Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele", which dropped digitally. The film directed by Harish Vyas is about a homosexual boy and a lesbian girl on a road trip. It also stars Anshuman Jha. She was also seen in Hindi music videos like, 'Pyaar Maanga Hai' by Armaan Malik and Neeti Mohan. She will next be seen in a Punjabi project titled 'Patake Painge' directed by Smeep Kang.

-with IANS inputs