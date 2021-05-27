Madhu Chopra says Priyanka Chopra 'carries haute couture better' than Deepika Padukone: 'Stating facts'

Image Source : INSTA/PRIYANKA CHOPRA, DEEPIKA PADUKONE Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone

Priyanka Chopra stunned everyone with her latest magazine cover shoot. She stunned in a black ensemble and her charming confidence can give many a run for their money. While several were floored by the starlet, many compared her to another leading lady of showbiz Deepika Padukone. Comparisons were drawn and asked 'who wore it better'.

Concluding the debate, Priyanka's mother, Doctor Madhu Chopra responded to a media outlet's post and tweeted: "Only a blind will think they are wearing same outfit. Besides Pri always carries Haute couture better." It didn't stop there. Further, when a user called Madhu's statement embarrassing, she reiterated saying, "Stating facts is not embarrassing."

For the unversed, the photoshoot in question was Priyanka's latest shoot for Vogue Australia's June edition. Feeling comfortable in her skin, Priyanka looked incredible in a black gown. Take a look at the stunning pictures:

This is not the only fashion conversation that Priyanka stirred this week. The global star set the mercury soaring when she walked the red carpet at the recently held Billboard Music Awards in a custom Dolce & Gabbana dress, inspired by the brands Fall 2007 collection. The sheer gold ensemble featured a thigh-high slit and an accentuated waistline thanks to a metallic gold belt by Dior.

On the work front, Priyanka is currently busy with "Citadel". Helmed by "Avengers" makers Joe and Anthony Russo, "Citadel" is a spy thriller series co-starring Richard Madden, and is billed as a global event for OTT.

