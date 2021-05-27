Priyanka Chopra leaves lipstick mark on Nick Jonas' head, see romantic pic here

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKA CHOPRA Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas

From dreamy wedding to power dressing to complete public display of affection, the couple to rightly tick all the boxes is none other than Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. When the duo is together they are adorable and when they are not, they make sure to make each other feel super special. Priyanka, late on Wednesday night took to her verified social media accounts to share a romantic picture of her hubby. In the photo, one can see a lipstick imprint on Nick's head.

Declaring that she's missing Nick, Priyanka captioned the mushy post as, "My lipstick on his fade...miss u already." The couple are in different places owing to work. However, no details were shared by the actress. Take a look:

Priyanka and Nick were recently seen together at the Billboard Music Awards in Los Angeles. While Nick served as host of the show, the actress was seen presenting an award. The actress took to Instagram to post pictures from the red carpet. Priyanka wore a thigh-high slit gown with a plunging neckline and a custom Dolce Gabbana ensemble. She teamed the golden ensemble with a thick belt and Bulgari jewels. Nick donned a designer number from Fendi.

Priyanka shared a picture of Nick hugging her at the awards. She wrote: "Husband appreciation post. Not even a cracked rib can stop this force of nature. So proud of you baby. With everything you do! Your work ethic, your pursuit of excellence! You inspire me everyday! Crushed it today! I love you so much!"

Priyanka is currently busy with "Citadel". Helmed by "Avengers" makers Joe and Anthony Russo, "Citadel" is a spy thriller series co-starring Richard Madden, and is billed as a global event for OTT.