Yoga Day 2022: Yoga helps Shilpa Shetty be the hot and happening mother in her 40s, know about her journey

Yoga Day 2022: Shilpa Shetty is one of Bollywood’s fittest actresses. She is an inspiration for many people. The 47-year-old actress takes good care of her body to stay healthy and fit. Right from, performing yoga regularly to having a clean nutritious diet, she follows a proper routine. Shilpa’s love for yoga is pretty visible, as she keeps her fans motivated by sharing videos and photos of various yogasanas. Ever since she started doing yoga, she has been actively encouraging everyone to adopt the same through videos on her dedicated youtube channel and her own fitness website.

Shilpa Shetty's yoga journey

The ‘Nikkamma’ actress started her yoga journey from the time when she suffered from cervical spondylitis, which is a neck pain issue. She hired a yoga teacher to help her cure the disease. First, she learned Ashtanga Yoga for a few months and also did Vinyasa yoga. After a few years when yoga became a part of her life, she got enrolled in the Bihar School of Yoga to study more about it. It helped her a lot in strengthening and toning her body. After practising yoga for almost a decade and mastering the skill, she started her fitness-related channel on YouTube and launched her website to spread awareness about holistic wellness through yoga.

Shilpa Shetty's YouTube channel

A mother of two, Shilpa Shetty is a fitness queen. She runs her own YouTube channel called 'Shilpa’s yoga', where she drops videos performing yoga asanas. She practices pranayamas daily and believes that it is the most important exercise to watch your breathing rate. Some of her videos also focus on chakra healing which helps to maintain balance and stability.

Shilpa Shetty’s website and mobile application

Actress Shilpa Shetty has also launched her website and mobile application on fitness. She named them both ‘Simple Soulful’. Her website gives an insight into her yoga exercise videos, diet plans and other fitness-related topics. It is made for working males and females, young mothers and youngsters.

On many occasions, Shilpa has raised awareness about the importance of practising yoga. She believes that ‘Yog is not just a practice but also a discipline as it helps in controlling and calming the mind’.

