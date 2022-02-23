Who is Shantanu Maheshwari; romancing Alia Bhatt in 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@PAROOLKAPOOR Shantanu Maheshwari and Alia Bhatt in Gangubai Kathiawadi

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt has been ruling the headlines these days for her film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi.' While her feisty personality as the woman leader attracted a lot of attention, her romantic and sultry side with co-star Shantanu Maheshwari also turned many heads. Not just Alia, fans are in awe of Shantanu who has played the role of Gangu's love interest in the film. The actor is already an established name on the small screen and his fans are now excited to watch him in theatres.

Who is Shantanu Maheshwari?

Shantanu Maheshwari is an actor, dancer and choreographer. He is making his big-screen debut with Gangubai Kathiawadi but he has been doing TV for many years. He made his acting debut with a youth show 'Dil Dosti Dance' and garnered much love from the viewers. His chemistry with Vrushika Mehta, who played Sharon in the show, is still one of the favourites of the audience.

Shantanu Maheshwari: TV shows and more

Other than 'Dil, Dosti Dance', Shantanu Maheshwari has also featured in TV shows Yeh Hai Aashiqui, MTV Big F Season 2, Twistwala Love and Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya.

He has also been seen in many reality shows as well. He participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 and emerged as the winner. He also became the fourth runner-up in Nach Baliye Season 9 with his then-girlfriend Nityaami Shirke. He became the second runner up in reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 9 in 2016. He also enjoys a huge fan base on social media.

Shantanu has also worked with Sunny Leone when he featured in one of Kanika Kapoor's music videos titled 'Supergirl From China'. His other music videos include Aaja Mahi Ve and Haaye Oye.

Not just as an actor, Shantanu Maheshwari has made a name for himself as a dancer as he won World of Dance in Los Angeles as a part of the Desi Hoppers crew in 2015.

Now, he is set to prove his acting mettle with a powerful role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi. The film is slated to release on February 25th.