'Who is BTS': Alka Yagnik asked daughter after topping Highest Youtube Streams list beating Kpop group

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Alka Yagnik enquired about BTS after topping the Highest YouTube Streams list

'Who is BTS': Bollywood singer Alka Yagnik had enquired about the popular Kpop boyband BTS after she topped the list of the Highest YouTube Streams. She was named the world's most streamed act on YouTube for 2022 in January with an enormous 15.3 billion streams. The list was released by Guinness World Records and had instantly gone viral. Alka Yagnik was even more in the news because she beat BTS, Taylor Swift, and BLACKPINK.

Alka Yagnik in a recent conversation with Radio Nasha talked about the same and revealed that she wasn't aware who BTS is. She added that she asked her daughter about them. "I asked Syesha, ‘who is BTS?’ She was rolling on the phone. She said mom you are just too much." revealed the singer.

Alka Yagnik further explained that she doesn't care if she is streamed more or less, what matters is people is loving her work. She said, "Mere liye jyada stream ho raha hai, kam stream ho raha hai, it doesn’t matter (How much streams I have gained, be it more or less doesn’t matter) People who are listening, they’re happy, they’re loving me, they’re liking me, and they’ve accepted me with open arms for so many years. For me, that’s in itself a big thing."

Talking about the 'Most listened to artist on YouTube' list, Alka Yagnik was followed by Bad Bunny from Puerto Rico who received 14.7 billion streams. Then came Udit Narayan, Arijit Singh, Kumar Sanu, BTS. BLACKPINK and Taylor Swift respectively.

DON'T MISS

BLACKPINK’s mystery girl ‘Jisoo’ becomes global sensation with solo debut album ‘Me’

BTS’ Jimin and Suga hopeful about Kpop group’s possible reunion in 2025

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle gets awarded with 'Maharashtra Bhushan 2021' | Photos

Latest Entertainment News