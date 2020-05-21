Thursday, May 21, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Celebrities News
  5. When Sonam Kapoor turned Batman for her brother Harshvardhan's birthday party

When Sonam Kapoor turned Batman for her brother Harshvardhan's birthday party

In the throwback snap, one can spot young Sonam Kapoor having a fun time with her sister Rhea Kapoor. Reacting to the post, Anil Kapoor shared that the image was taken at his son Harshvardhan Kapoor's birthday party.

IANS IANS
New Delhi Published on: May 21, 2020 18:30 IST
When Sonam Kapoor turned Batman for her brother Harshvardhan's birthday party
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SONAMKAPOOR

 

When Sonam Kapoor turned Batman for her brother Harshvardhan's birthday party

 

Actress Sonam Kapoor on Thursday took a stroll down memory lane and shared an old picture of herself dressed in a Batman costume. "DIY Batman costume for a party that wasn't fancy dress because he was my favourite super hero. Also jumping and dancing with my ????? @rheakapoor is still my favourite thing to do. (Yes those are batman socks and yes I was a nerd)," Sonam wrote on Instagram.

"The Batman logo is a cut out that I stuck on my black t-shirt," she added. In the snap, one can spot the young Sonam having a fun time with her sister Rhea Kapoor.

Reacting to the post, Sonam's father, actor Anil Kapoor, shared that the image was taken at his son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor's birthday party.

"I was there...I remember... Harsh's birthday and on time," Anil commented.

Sonam is currently spending her quarantine days with husband Anand Ahuja at their home in Delhi amid the lockdown.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

coronavirus

Fight Against Coronavirus

Top News

Latest News

X