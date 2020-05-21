Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SONAMKAPOOR When Sonam Kapoor turned Batman for her brother Harshvardhan's birthday party

Actress Sonam Kapoor on Thursday took a stroll down memory lane and shared an old picture of herself dressed in a Batman costume. "DIY Batman costume for a party that wasn't fancy dress because he was my favourite super hero. Also jumping and dancing with my ????? @rheakapoor is still my favourite thing to do. (Yes those are batman socks and yes I was a nerd)," Sonam wrote on Instagram.

"The Batman logo is a cut out that I stuck on my black t-shirt," she added. In the snap, one can spot the young Sonam having a fun time with her sister Rhea Kapoor.

Reacting to the post, Sonam's father, actor Anil Kapoor, shared that the image was taken at his son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor's birthday party.

"I was there...I remember... Harsh's birthday and on time," Anil commented.

Sonam is currently spending her quarantine days with husband Anand Ahuja at their home in Delhi amid the lockdown.

