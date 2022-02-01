Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE/WALL POST Watch | Vijay Deverakonda's action avatar leaves netizens mind blown, 'cutout for Hollywood', say his fans

Highlights Vijay, who is popular for his romantic films, showed an all new avatar of his in a commercial video

In a viral clip, Vijay Deverakonda is seen doing martial-arts like stunts on board a ship

Vijay Deverakonda's upcoming film Liger sees him play an MMA fighter

Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda is all set to showcase his action avatar in the upcoming pan-India film Liger but before that, he gave the fans a glimpse of his insane fighting skills in a recently released promotional video for a popular soft drink brand. In the short commercial, Vijay is looking all rustic and bruised up and is seen fighting off the bad guys on board a ship as he breaks free from captivity.

Vijay's turn as an action hero will surely leave you impressed. He filmed for the commercial in his long locks that will be seen in Liger too. He is seen doing martial arts-like stunts, is flying in the air and playing with heavy guns. Vijay dresses up for the part and sports a look that complements his action hero side. Many fans of the actor said that he was looking as if "cut out for Hollywood". One netizen wrote, "What a transformation man, Vdk (sic)," and another one said, "Aagayaa Action Hero (sic)." Interestingly, Vijay is known for doing roles in drama and romantic films. Seeing this side of him is a breath of fresh air.

Take a look.

Vijay has also changed his Twitter user name to 'Vijay Deverakonda Toofan'. He has replaced Superstar Mahesh Babu as the face of the popular soft drink brand. Ever since Vijay added 'Toofan' to his name for his social media handles, it has become a hot topic of discussion among his fans and followers. Added to that, a poster featuring Vijay endorsing the soft drink has also gone viral.

In the poster, Vijay can be seen holding the bottle – ‘Soft Drink Kaadu, idi Toofan', which means, 'This is not just a soft drink, this is a storm'.

Meanwhile, Vijay's Liger is one of the most-anticipated films of this year. It co-stars Ananya Panday. A first look of the film was released last year in which Vijay's terrific body transformation was given glimpse of. It hits movie halls on August 25.

Liger is directed by Puri Jagannadh and also features former professional boxer, Mike Tyson of the US, in the role of Vijay's guru.