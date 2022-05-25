Vijay Deverakonda-Ananya Panday sharing a warm hug post dinner melts fan's hearts | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : IG/INSTANTBOLLYWOOD Vijay Deverakonda-Ananya Panday

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday will be seen sharing screen space in the boxing drama, Liger. It is one of the most anticipated films of the actor since it will mark his Bollywood debut. On Tuesday (May 24), the duo was snapped post dinner outside a restaurant in Mumbai. They were accompanied by their producer Charmme Kaur. Both Vijay and Ananya stepped out in their stylish best. Ananya was oozing hotness in a lacey light orange corset style top along with a pair of high-waisted blue denim. She styled her hair into a bun and completed the look with hoop earrings. On the other hand, Vijay looked dapper in a white T-shirt with a grey shrug, paired with blue denim.

As the duo stepped out of the restaurant Mizu, Vijay seemed to shy away from the shutterbugs. Ananya was heard telling him, "Why are you hiding? Come!" After posing for the paparazzi, they both shared a warm hug.

Take a look:

Earlier in the day, Ananya took to her Instagram and shared a bunch of pictures from her 'Liger' shoot days from Nevada, she captioned the pictures,"never getting over Nevada throwback to the best time shooting for Liger".

About Liger

Produced by Karan Johar and directed by Puri Jagannadh, the film went on floors in 2019 and after facing several hurdles, Liger is now set to hit cinemas on August 25, 2022. Also read: Liger Hunt theme OUT: Vijay Deverakonda packs a punch in Puri Jagannadh's actioner. Netizens thrilled

Ananya Panday upcoming projects

Ananya made her big acting debut with Student of the Year 2 in 2019. Ananya is currently busy shooting for her upcoming movie 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. Also, she currently has Liger and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan in the pipeline.

Vijay Deverakonda upcoming projects

Vijay Deverakonda has an impressive line-up of films for the coming year. He has Puri Jagannadh's JGM - Jana Gana Mana, Hero by Anand Annamalai, Sukumar's untitled and Kushi.

