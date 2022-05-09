Happy Birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Ananya Panday, Samantha Ruth Prabhu make Liger star's day special

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SAMANTHA RUTH PRABHU, ANANYA Vijay Deverakonda gets special birthday wishes from Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Ananya Panday

"Happy Birthday Vijay Deverakonda!" said Anaya Panday and Samantha Ruth Prabhu as they wished their co-actor on his special day. Marking the Liger star's birthday, the two actresses dedicated a special post to the actor with heartwarming photos. While Ananya posted a photo from their Liger shooting days, Samantha chose a pic from an earlier birthday celebration. The two also showered him with best wishes and good luck.

Ananya, who will be seen sharing screen space with Vijay in the boxing drama 'Liger', posted a sunkissed selfie with him and extended her love-filled greetings to him. "Happiest birthday. Let's kill it this year. All my love always," she captioned the post.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANANYA PANDAY Vijay Deverakonda with Ananya Panday

On the other hand, Samantha dropped an adorable picture with Vijay and wrote, "Happy birthday #LIGER @TheDeverakonda.You are deserving of all the love and appreciation that is going to be coming your way this year. Watching you work the way you do is incredibly inspiring. God bless."

Samantha has worked with Vijay in the 2018 film Mahanati -- Nag Ashwin's biopic of actor Savitri. The two are now reuniting for a yet-untitled Telugu family entertainer which will be directed by Shiva Nirvana. Touted to be an intense romantic drama, the film, tentatively titled 'Khushi,' is being produced on a large scale by Mythri Movie Makers, and the first schedule is set to begin in Kashmir. After that, the team will travel to Hyderabad, Vizag, and Alleppey for the upcoming schedules. Major roles will be played by Sachin Khedakar, Murali Sharma, Lakshmi, Ali, Rohini, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, Srikanth Iyengar, Saranya, and others.

Talking about 'Liger', Vijay and Ananya's film is written and directed by Puri Jagannadh. The project will be the first "pan-India" film in Vijay's career. Legendary boxer Mike Tyson is also a part of the film, which is scheduled to release on August 25 this year.

Apart from these two, the Telugu star has reteamed with director Puri Jagannadh for another project titled 'JGM'. Billed to be an action drama, the big-ticket pan-India entertainer will showcase Vijay in a never seen role, aiming for his next breakthrough performance.