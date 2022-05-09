Liger Hunt theme OUT: Vijay Deverakonda packs a punch in Puri Jagannadh's actioner. Netizens thrilled

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/VIJAY DEVERAKONDA Vijay Deverakonda

Highlights Vijay Deverkonda starrer Liger is one of the most awaited movies of the year

It marks Vijay Deverakonda’s Bollywood debut

Also starring Ananya Panday, the film will hit theatres worldwide on August 25, 2022

Vijay Deverakonda is all set to enthrall the audience with his much-awaited upcoming movie 'Liger'. The actor, who is celebrating his 33rd birthday on May 9, dropped the theme music from the film. Packing a punch, the Telugu star, took to his social media and wrote "When you have to fight for survival from a very young age. You learn to Hunt! #LigerHunt #Liger Aug 25th Worldwide."

Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the film also stars Ananya Panday. Vijay is looking all rustic and bruised up. His remarkable transformation, his intense look and his fighting spirit are well-established in the music. Also, Vijay is seen flaunting his ripped physique. ALSO READ: Prithviraj Trailer OUT: Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chhillar starrer period film refines valour | Watch VIDEO

Liger is about an underdog, who rises to become an MMA fighter, straight from the streets of Mumbai. Slated to hit the theatres on August 25, the movie will feature America's former professional boxer, Mike Tyson, in an important role.

Meanwhile, the teaser of the movie was released in December last year. It introduced Vijay Deverakonda as Liger, a tea seller in Mumbai, who went on to participate in MMA bouts.

Cinematography is handled by Vishnu Sarma, while Kecha from Thailand is the stunt director. Puri Jagannadh, Charmme Kaur, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta together are bankrolling the film. Vijay Deverakonda's 'Liger' OTT rights sold for Rs 65 crore, highest for a South Indian film: Report

Earlier in January, Karan Johar, who has co-produced the project with Vijay, shared the official poster of the movie, unveiling the first look of Vijay as a boxer. The film will also feature Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, among others. Liger will release worldwide in theatres in all 5 languages- Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.