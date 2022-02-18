Friday, February 18, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
Breaking
  • Mumbai | Fire in 24-storey building in Borivali; fire brigade, police at the spot
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Ott
  5. Vijay Deverakonda's 'Liger' OTT rights sold for Rs 65 crore, highest for a South Indian film: Report

Vijay Deverakonda's 'Liger' OTT rights sold for Rs 65 crore, highest for a South Indian film: Report

Apparently, Disney+ Hotstar paid a whopping Rs 65 crore for the OTT rights of Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday's Liger. If the reports are to be trusted, it is the biggest OTT deal in South Indian cinema.

IANS Reported by: IANS
New Delhi Published on: February 18, 2022 13:38 IST
Liger stars Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/THEDEVERAKONDA

Liger features a cameo from Mike Tyson

Highlights

  • Liger stars Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday with Ronit Roy, Ramya Krishnan, and others
  • Liger is about an underdog, who rises to become an MMA fighter
  • Liger features a cameo from Mike Tyson. It will stream on Disney+ Hotstar after theatrical release

'Arjun Reddy' fame Vijay Deverakonda is all set to enthrall the audience with his much-hyped upcoming movie 'Liger'. It is being reported that the movie's OTT rights are being sold at a whopping price. Apparently, Disney+ Hotstar paid a whopping Rs 65 crore for the OTT rights of Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday's 'Liger'. If the reports are to be trusted, it is the biggest OTT deal in South Indian cinema.

With such a huge amount being claimed for the post-theatrical rights, the heavy buzz around the release is imaginable. Helmed by Telugu director Puri Jagannath, the movie is about an underdog, who rises to become an MMA fighter, straight from the streets of Mumbai. Slated to hit the theatres on August 25, the movie will feature America's former professional boxer, Mike Tyson, in an important role.

Check out Liger teaser here. 

Makrand Deshpande, Ronit Roy, Ramya Krishnan, and others will be seen in significant roles as well. 'Liger' is produced by Puri Jagannadh, Charmy Kaur, and Karan Johar.

Write a comment

Elections 2022

Top News

Latest News