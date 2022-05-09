Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/TUTEJAJOGINDER Prithviraj Trailer OUT: Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chhillar starrer period film refines valour | Watch VIDEO

Prithviraj Trailer OUT: After much wait, the makers of Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chhillar, Sonu Sood, and Sanjay Dutt starrer finally released the trailer of the film. Directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, the trailer was released at a grand launch event that was organized in Mumbai on Monday. The glimpses from the event were shared by big screen entertainer Yash Raj Films on Twitter during which the actor got emotional while remembering his mother Aruna Bhatia who passed away on September 8 last year. Based on the life story of the fearless and mighty king Prithviraj Chauhan, the film shows how the legendary warrior fought valiantly against the merciless invader Muhammad Ghori.

Coming back to the trailer, it showed Akshay Kumar playing the titular role. Manushi who is marking her debut with the movie is seen playing the role of his beloved Princess Sanyogita. Shared by Akshay on Instagram, the post of the trailer was captioned, "शौर्य और वीरता की अमर कहानी… यह है कहानी सम्राट पृथ्वीराज चौहान की ।To experience the trailer check LINK IN BIO Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Celebrate Samrat #Prithviraj Chauhan with #YRF50 only at a theatre near you on 3rd June."

also read: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas share FIRST picture of their daughter Malti Marie: Our little girl is finally home

Have a look:

Watch Prithviraj Trailer here:

Here's an insight into the trailer launch event held today:

also read: KGF Chapter 2 Box Office Collection: Yash starrer creates another record, becomes third highest-grossing film

The historical drama also features Sonu Sood and Sanjay Dutt in pivotal roles of Chand Vardai and Kaka Kanha respectively. 'Prithviraj' is set to release on June 3 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The film was earlier scheduled to hit the screens on January 21 but got postponed due to the outbreak of Omicron in the country.

The director of the film is best known for directing the television epic 'Chanakya' and the critically acclaimed film 'Pinjar'.

also read: Katrina Kaif spends romantic time with Vicky Kaushal at her favourite place Bubby's | See PICS

Watch Prithviraj Teaser: