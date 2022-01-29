VIDEO: Hrithik Roshan papped hand in hand with mysterious girl, fans wonder if he is dating her

Follow us on Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Hrithik Roshan papped hand in hand with mysterious girl, fans wonder if he is dating her

Actor Hrithik Roshan was papped with a mysterious girl as he stepped for a casual dinner at a restaurant in Mumbai. He was spotted exiting Mizu restaurant. Hrithik was seen holding the hand of this girl and escorting her out of the restaurant, into his car. For the outing, the Bollywood heartthrob opted for a white T-shirt paired with a pair of cargo pants and a blue jacket while the mystery girl sported a black top and beige pants. As soon as the video went viral, it left eagle-eyed fans curious.

They bombarded the comment section with "Who is she?" A user wrote, "Who is it? We must know!!!" Another asked "Girlfriend? Name??" A user also said, "Please tell me he is dating again." The next comment read "Happy for them." A fan even guessed that the mystery girl could be 'Saba Azad,' who starred in 'Detective Byomkesh Bakshy'opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. Take a look:

Recently, Hrithik treated his fans with the first look as Vedha from the upcoming film 'Vikram Vedha'. Hrithik took to Instagram and unveiled his look. Covered in blood, the actor is seen sporting a rugged yet intense look as he sports a heavy beard and mustache. The star completed his look with sunglasses and stared at the camera lens. "VEDHA. #vikramvedha," he wrote as the caption for the image.

The film stars Hrithik and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles, with Radhika Apte in a crucial role. Pushkar and Gayatri, the original writers and directors, are donning the director's hats for the Hindi remake as well. A cult film in its own right 'Vikram Vedha' is a neo-noir action crime thriller film. Based on the Indian meta-folktale 'Vikram aur Betaal', the film tells the story of a tough police officer who sets out to track down and kill an equally tough gangster.

Also, he will be masking up again for "Krrish 4". The hit franchise began in 2003 with "Koi... Mil Gaya", followed by "Krrish" (2006) and "Krrish 3" (2013).