Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif holiday dairies: Couple enjoy their time in New York

Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif who were recently spotted at Mumbai airport, are currently relishing their vacation in New York. A photograph of the couple along with a fan is going viral on social media. The adorable picture showed the couple all smiles for the picture.

In the photo, the couple is wearing casuals and posing with a fan. The actress is not wearing makeup and looks very beautiful in a simple look. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood and fans love their chemistry and often shower them with love and praise.

The couple made headlines last week when they were seen at the airport, both twinning in black sweatshirts and joggers. Later, a photograph featuring them together with Alia Bhatt also went viral, where they were seen engrossed in an important conversating at the airport lounge. Alia Bhatt was preparing to fly to Sao Paulo, Brazil for the grand Netflix Tudum event, which took place a few days ago.

Meanwhile, Vicky has completed promotions for his film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke alongside Sara Ali Khan. The film has made good numbers in the office. He will be next seen in Meghana Gulzar’ Sam Bahadur. The first look of Vicky as Sam Manekshaw was shared earlier. He recently wrapped up the film which also featured Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh in important roles. He also has an untitled film with Tritpi Dimri too.

Whereas, on the other hand, Katrina has completed the filming of Tiger 3 alongside Salman Khan. She will currently begin shoot for Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zara which also stars Priyanka Chopra and Ali Bhatt in the lead roles and the film is touted to be an all-girls trip story. She also has Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi in the pipeline.

