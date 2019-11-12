Rani Mukerji on Veer Zaara, also starring SRK and Preity Zinta, turning 15

Veer Zaara turns 15: Rani Mukherji reveals what happened after old Shah Rukh Khan appeared in front of her

One of the most iconic romantic films directed by Yash Chopra, Veer Zaara has completed 15 years of its release. The timeless classic which released in the year 2004 had Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta and Rani Mukerji in lead roles, while Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, Manoj Bajpai, Divya Dutta, Kirron Kher, Anupam Kher, and Boman Irani were seen playing crucial roles.

"Just to shoot with him [Yash Chopra] was an experience by itself. But when I shot with Yash uncle, I realised that how they must be actually taking out work from actors. They were constantly looking at us standing next to the camera and calling for the shots. He was the only director who wanted to feed us all the time to make sure we were happy and laughing!" Rani told ANI.

The 41-year-old actress played the role of a Pakistani lawyer who helps reunite the lovers -- SRK and Preity -- after 22 years.

Rani also narrated how she adjusted to seeing SRK in the avatar of an oldie.

“I remember seeing Shah Rukh in the old avatar which was really awkward for both of us. Before this I had always romanced him and in this film he had to look at me with the imagery of a daughter and I had to look at him as a father figure, which was a bit tough. Romancing Shah Rukh is much easier," she said.

Rani added, “....they [Aditya and Yash Chopra] would be like you got to concentrate on the shot and Shah Rukh and I would start our giggle fit and it would never stop. I also remember and of course, my outdoor with Yash uncle in Punjab. Punjab being his place, where he was born and brought up, the shooting experience was just incredible.”

