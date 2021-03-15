Valimai: Thala Ajith's first look to film's update, fans to receive BIG surprises on actor's 50th birthday

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SRISENTHILVEL_CINEMAS Valimai: Thala Ajith's first look to film's update, fans to receive BIG surprises on the actor's 50th birthday

Ajith Kumar's Valimai is one of the most anticipated films of the year. There has been quite a buzz ever since the inception of the film. Recently, fans bombarded social media demanding some update on the project. Finally, producer Boney Kapoor on Monday treated fans with interesting news as he announced that the first look and other updates will be made starting from May 1. Boney tweeted, "The first look and the promotions of #Valimai will be initiated from May 1st on the occasion of Mr #AjithKumar's 50th birthday #AK50 @BayViewProjOffl #Vinoth #Niravshah @SureshChandraa @thisisysr @dhilipaction @DoneChannel1."

Last month, Boney had informed the fans that work on Valimai's first look has already begun and they will release it soon. He also requested the fans to bear with the team keeping the best interest of the film.

Boney tweeted, "Wanakam. Humbled by your love towards our film 'Valimai'. Bear with us as we work on presenting the First look soon. It’s in the best interests of the film. #Valimai #ValimaiUpdate #AjithKumar."

Valimai is directed by Theeran: Adhigaram Ondru fame Vinoth. It has music by Yuvan Shankar Raja. A cop thriller reportedly will have three female leads including Yami Gautam, Ileana D'Cruz, and Huma Qureshi.

The film was earlier slated to release on Diwali 2021 but it got delayed due to the pandemic. Ever since then fans have been really disappointed and have been asking for an update on the film's release. A video of fans holding placards and asking for a Valimai update during PM Modi's Chennai visit went viral on social media. PM Modi was in the city to inaugurate a few projects when Thala Ajith fans who were in the crowd asked the PM for the film's update.