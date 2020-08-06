Image Source : INSTAGRAM/URVASHI RAUTELA Urvashi Rautela: Future history books will need one chapter just for 2020

Looking ahead in time, actress and former beauty queen Urvashi Rautela feels history books in the future will need to dedicate an entire chapter to the year 2020. From forest fires to the COVID-19 pandemic and now a blast in Beirut, the year has seen one disaster after the other. "Future history books will need one chapter just for the year 2020," said Urvashi.

She is devastated by the recent explosion in Beirut. "My thoughts and prayers are with Beirut, Lebanon. I am heartbroken by the loss of life in this tragic event. Solidarity to all those affected and those working tirelessly to help. I can't even imagine the predicament of the people witnessing this out there. So many lives (have been) lost, thousands of people (are) injured," she said.

Urvashi has friends in Lebanon and is upset that she can't reach them. "My friend Yara is a Lebanese singer and Cynthia Samuel is Miss Universe Lebanon. They both are close friends and it's quite sad that they both live in Lebanon and I can't reach them," she said.

Urvashi Rautela was last seen in the film Virgin Bhanupriya. Talking about her role and its preparation, she said, "For the character of Bhanupriya I gained seven kilos, which is 15.432 pounds, and I would say preparation is as much as an actor's job as a performance itself, because Bhanupriya's physicality, speech or persona are vastly different from my own. As an actor my challenge was primarily physical, mental, emotional and even vocal."

Urvashi said she truly wanted to imbibe the traits of her screen avatar, Bhanupriya. "I wanted to produce the most memorable and admirable performance, and become Bhanupriya, which required dedication," she said, adding: "So I looked at portraying Bhanupriya from a different perspective. It was very important to focus on Bhanupriya's internal problem and then express the issue through moments," she said.

Bhanupriya, played by Urvashi, is a college-going conservative girl who decides she has to lose her virginity. She thinks it should be the easiest thing in today's world. However, all her attempts go in vain and a soothsayer predicts it won't happen in her life.

