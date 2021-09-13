Tiger 3: Salman Khan enjoys beautiful sunrise in Turkey, shares pic of mesmerising view

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SALMAN KHAN Salman Khan

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is currently in Turkey to shoot his upcoming film. As he shoots for Tiger 3, the actor makes sure to treat his fans to some breathtaking views of the city. On Monday morning, he took to social media to share a mesmerising view of the sunrise. In the photo, he is seen standing and gazing into the distance with a beautiful view in the backdrop.

Keeping it simple, he captioned the photo writing, "Sunrise … #cappadocia #turkey"

Meanwhile, Salman Khan and his co-actor Katrina Kaif recently met Minister of Culture and Tourism of Turkey Mehmet Nuri Ersoy. It was a lunch meeting that took place after the actors finished shooting day for the day for their upcoming spy thriller film 'Tiger 3'. Nuri Ersoy shared a series of pictures featuring him alongside the Bollywood stars.

Ersoy wrote in Turkish: "We came together with the famous actors of Bollywood, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, who are in our country for their new projects. Turkey will continue to host many international cinema projects."

Tiger 3 has managed to stay in the news ever since Salman began the shooting. Recently, the superstar's look from the spy thriller was leaked causing social media to go into a tizzy. In the viral pics, the 55-year-old superstar is seen sporting long reddish brown hair and a beard. He is wearing a white T-shirt, jeans, a red jacket and a headband for the look. Another set of pictures showed Salman posing with some fans.

The third instalment, which is directed by Maneesh Sharma, also stars Katrina Kaif. 'Tiger 3' was put on hold due to the global outbreak of Covid-19.

The first instalment 'Ek Tha Tiger' directed by Kabir Khan released in 2012. The second 'Tiger Zinda Hai' released in 2017 and was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.