Salman Khan's 'Tiger 3' look leaked, goes viral

Salman Khan's pictures from the set of Tiger 3 have reportedly leaked on social media. The actor is absolutely unrecognisable as he sports a mysterious look. Take a look at the viral pics here!

New Delhi Published on: August 22, 2021 17:18 IST
Salman Khan is shooting in Russia for his upcoming film 'Tiger 3'. The superstar's look from the spy thriller has been leaked and has caused social media to go into a tizzy. A fan-page on Instagram which goes by the name 'salmanic_aryan' has shared a few stills from the film, featuring the 'Dabangg' star, who is unrecognisable in his get up. According to the fan-page, the pictures are from a car chase sequence that is being shot in the country.

The 55-year-old superstar is seen sporting long reddish brown hair and a beard. He is wearing a white T-shirt, jeans, a red jacket and a headband for the look. Another set of pictures showed Salman posing with some fans. Take a look at the leaked pictures of Salman Khan from Tiger 3 sets:

The third instalment, which is directed by Maneesh Sharma, also stars Katrina Kaif. 'Tiger 3' was put on hold due to the global outbreak of Covid-19.

'Tiger 3' is the third part of the spy thriller franchise. The first instalment 'Ek Tha Tiger' directed by Kabir Khan released in 2012. The second 'Tiger Zinda Hai' released in 2017 and was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

