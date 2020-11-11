Tezaab turns 32: Anil Kapoor dedicates viral Amul ad to Saroj Khan who made ‘Ek Do teen’ iconic

Image Source : TWITTER/@ANILKAPOOR Anil Kapoor dedicates viral Amul ad to Saroj Khan who made ‘Ek Do teen’ iconic

As Anil Kapoor's Tezaab turned 32 on Wednesday, the actor has dedicated a viral Amul ad to the late choreographer Saroj Khan. The actor also stated in his post that it was Saroj Khan who made ‘Ek Do Teen’ iconic with her art and vision. The ad shows late choreographer dancing with the Amul girl. ‘Tezaab’ starred Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles.

The film was released in 1988 and its song 'Ek Do Teen', performed by Madhuri, is one of the most iconic songs choreographed by Saroj Khan. It earned cult classic status over the years as more and more people were gravitated to the film and the dance. The song is still a big hit.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Anil Kapoor shared a heart-warming message, saying, “To the legend who made the song Ek, Do, Teen iconic with her art and vision! This one’s for your Saroj ji! #32YearsOfTezaab.”

To the legend who made the song Ek, Do, Teen iconic with her art and vision!

This ones for your Saroj ji!#32YearsOfTezaab@Amul_Coop pic.twitter.com/xSWIjtdOAg — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) November 11, 2020

Sung by Alka Yagnik, Ek Do Teen was composed by Laxmikant Pyarelal. The N. Chandra directorial even had a Telugu remake as Two Town Rowdy starring Daggubati Venkatesh and in Tamil Rojavai Killathe featuring Arjun in the lead, respectively.

Meanwhile, talking about Saroj Khan, the ace choreographer breathed her last on July 3. It was reported that she passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest. Saroj Khan died at a Mumbai hospital. She was 71.

While, Anil Kapoor is one of the most versatile actors in Bollywood who have given us several classic movies. He will be next seen in Karan Johar’s period drama, ‘Takht’.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage