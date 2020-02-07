Taapsee Pannu reveals her Thappad co-star Pavail Gulati slapped her seven times

Taapsee Pannu and Pavail Gulati play a married couple in Anubhav Sinha's Thappad

Taapsee Pannu's upcoming film Thappad's trailer created a lot of buzz on social media. The Anubhav Sinha's directorial has garnered rave reviews for talking about the subject that has been brushed aside all this while. Taapsee plays Amrita, who refuses to be with her husband after he slaps her at a party. Pavail Gulati plays her husband in the film.

Talking about that scene, Taapsee told News28 that Pavail was apprehensive about slapping her and took two days to prepare for the shot. She said that since it was a significant shot, director Anubhav Sinha said that it should be impactful enough to stir the mind and heart of the audience.

“I was being smacked all over multiple times to get the right shot. In the motion picture, it’s just one, however, Pavail was apprehensive to the point that we finished the shot in 7 retakes. I think in my entire film, I had not given such a significant number of retakes. It was distinctly for this shot I needed to give such huge numbers of retakes,'' the actress said.

Taapsee further added, ''We were specific to take care of business. Since it was a significant shot and we couldn’t undermine it. Anubhav said that the slapping shot must be exact, so when the audience sees it on 60 mm, it should look impactful. However, Pavail was terrified to the point that it took him 2 days to set himself up intellectually to slap me.”

Taapsee said that sometimes Pavail would end up hitting her on her neck, sometimes ears so much so that the actress had to tell him to give her a ''tight slap and finish it off.''

Thappad also features Ratna Pathak Shah, Tanvi Azmi, Dia Mirza, Ram Kapoor and Kumud Mishra among others and is set to hit theatres on February 28.