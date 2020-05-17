Taapsee Pannu's AC stops working during lockdown, actress says 'the struggle is real'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TAAPSEESLAYS Taapsee Pannu's AC stops working during lockdown

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu has been actively sharing her lockdown routine with fans on social media. On Sunday, the Thappad actress shared a video revealing that her AC has stopped working during the lockdown and she can't even get a person to fix it. Taapsee shared the video that read "The struggle is real."

In the video, Taapsee is seen saying, "So, when your AC gives up and you are not allowed to get an AC repair person at home, what do you do? Because your AC is leaking." Check out the video here-

While at home during the lockdown, Taapsee Pannu is missing out on the madness that actors thrive on during the shoot of the film. Through her Instagram posts, the actress has expressed her desire to get back to madness soon. Earlier, she took to Instagram and shared a still from the film Manmarziyaan. In the picture, she was seen sitting on a scooty in salwar kameez. "This throwback is clearly out of missing the madness we thrive on as actors. The calm we find in the most crazy situations. Need to get back to the chaos soon... Btw that's a rig being attached to my scooter to test my balancing skills. Both with the weight n emotions in the take. #Throwback #Archive #QuarantinePost," she said.

On the work front, Taapsee Pannu's role in the last Bollywood film Thappad has been widely acclaimed. The film was directed by Anubhav Sinha. Next, the actress will be seen in Haseen Dillruba, Rashmi Rocket and Shabaash Mithu in the coming months.

