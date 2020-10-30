Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TAAPSEE Taapsee Pannu introduces her character Rani Kashyap as she wraps up Haseen Dilruba

Actress Taapsee Pannu has wrapped up her upcoming film Haseen Dilruba. The actress shared a happy picture on Instagram and introduced her character Rani Kashyap from the film saying that she is a "self obsessed borderline narcissist character." In the picture, Taapsee can be seen laughing her heart out along with Virant Massey in the background. Her costume is hidden by a shawl and has henna on her hands.

Talking about the picture, Taapsee wrote, "And it’s a wrap on #HaseenDilruba! Finally, after shooting during the coldest days in Haridwar to sultry hot days in Mumbai this film has probably experienced all seasons and human emotions possible under the sun (including the Pandemic ) Here’s to getting ‘pulp fiction’ back on screen with the character you either love to hate or hate to love coz basic toh hum vaise bhi kuch karte nahi hai na"

"P.S - don’t know why we r so happy in this picture must be coz of @polyvynil , the only person on set who has better sense of humour than Rani Kashyap and the other one is the only one who loved this self obsessed borderline narcissist character more than she ever could @vikrantmassey87" She also said, ""अभी आँख में खटक रही हूँ तो क्या.... कभी तो दिल में धड़कूँगी..One line that sums up Rani Kashyap!"

Earlier, Taapsee has shared sneak peeks of her look from the sets of Haseen Dilruba. She had written, "Last few days on #HaseenDilruba and Thats my face when I have to roast my hair to straighten them everyday #CurlyHairIssues #LookChange #StressfulStraight."

After holidaying in Maldives, actress Taapsee Pannu had resumed work on Haseen Dilruba earlier this month. Shared her excitement on resuming work post her exotic vacation, the actress had revealed that her coronavirus tests came out clear. The Pink actress travelled to Maldives with her sisters and rumoured boyfriend Mathias Boe, who is a badminton player.

Taapsee Pannu will be next seen in "Haseen Dillruba", "Shabaash Mithu" and "Rashmi Rocket".

