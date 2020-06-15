Image Source : YOGEN SHAH, INSTAGRAM Sushant Singh Rajput was full of life, couldn't have committed suicide: Family

Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden and untimely death has sent shockwaves across the nation. The actor committed suicide on June 14 after an apparent battle with depression. He was 34-years-old and hanged himself in his Bandra residence in Mumbai. However, his family refuses to believe that such a positive character like Sushant Singh Rajput could have taken such a drastic step. Speaking to India TV, the actor's cousin said there was simply no reason for him to commit suicide. "We have appealed to the Mumbai Police Commissioner for further investigation into the matter, "he added.

When asked if Sushant ever talked about his feeling or what he was going through, he replied, "No, never. He was always so positive and full of life. He never had any attitude. Whenever he came home to Patna, he was always ready to pose for pictures with fans and, even played cricket with them."

Meanwhile, Neeraj Singh Bablu, a BJP MLA who is also a cousin of the actor, said he never imagined that such a tragedy would happen. Furthermore, he said that Sushant could never have committed suicide for professional reasons. Citing an example from actor's last film Chhichhore, he said "A person like Sushant who himself taught others to battle depression could have taken such a step". Watch the full interview here:

Chhichhore too, dealt with the pressure faced by engineering students when they are sitting down for their entrance exams. In the movie, Anni, the character played by Sushant, is an engineer himself whose son is appearing for the exams but he is under pressure to perform well as his father has a lot of expectations from him. He, then, attempts suicide in the film and is injured. Looking at his son's battle, the character of Anni asks his son to not commit suicide as it is never the solution.

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput was laid to rest at Pawan Hans crematorium, Vile Parle, on Monday afternoon, amid heavy downpour. Sushant's father and his two sisters arrived from the actor's hometown Patna, while a few of his colleagues and friends from Bollywood and the television industry were also present, besides fans also flocked the venue to catch a last glimpse of the star.

Among industry colleagues who turned up was Sushant's rumoured girlfriend, actress Rhea Chakraborty, who, earlier in the day visited Cooper Hospital, where the actor's post-mortem was performed. Bollywood colleagues spotted at the ceremony were Rajkummar Rao, Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma and Vivek Oberoi

If you need support or know someone who is under depression or suicidal, please reach out to mental health specialists or helplines. AASRA: 91-22-27546669 (24 hours) Sneha Foundation: 91-44-24640050 (24 hours) Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health: 1860-2662-345 and 1800-2333-330 (24 hours)

